Woman accusing 4 ex-cops of aiding sex trafficking testifies

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal jury has heard testimony from a woman whose civil lawsuit accuses a former police chief in Virginia and three other officers of protecting a sex-trafficking ring they had used as clients. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, sobbed uncontrollably Thursday as she testified about indignities suffered at the hands of clients during five years of work in the prostitution ring. The woman says she was trafficked from Costa Rica into the U.S. in 2010 on promises of work as a nanny and as a high-class escort. All four officers deny they were complicit in her trafficking, though two admit that they were clients of the prostitution ring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.