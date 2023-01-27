Michigan State players making deals in fall tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — At least four more Michigan State football players facing misdemeanor charges for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel will likely have their cases dismissed. Lawyers say they’ll have to perform community service and meet other conditions. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated Michigan State in October. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking a Michigan player. Angelo Grose, Itayvion Brown, Brandon Wright and Justin White returned to court Friday and agreed to sign up for a special program. Defense lawyer Max Manoogian predicted charges would be dismissed in six months.

