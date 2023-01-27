Peru president gives support for elections later this year

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has called on Congress to approve a proposal to move elections forward to late this year, a marked concession for the leader who has been facing daily protests that have left almost 60 people dead. Boluarte had already expressed support for a proposal to hold national elections in April 2024 rather than the previously scheduled 2026, but recently support seems to be growing among lawmakers to move them forward even earlier, to December 2023. Moving elections to later this year could help the country “get out of this quagmire that we’re in,” Boluarte said Friday.

