Police: Counterterror unit holds Spain church attack suspect

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s national police agency says a counterterrorism intelligence unit is questioning a suspect accused of killing a Catholic church officer with a machete and wounding four more people, including a priest. The Spanish National Police had asked for two more days to interrogate the 25-year-old Moroccan suspect in Madrid before he has to face a judge. Authorities identified him as Yassine Kanjaa. He was transferred to the capital and handed over to an intelligence unit within the Spanish police that oversees domestic terrorism cases. He was undergoing questioning on Friday. Kanjaa is accused of killing a sacristan after he prepared Wednesday night Mass at a church in the southern city of Algeciras.

By JENNIFER O’MAHONY and ARITZ PARRA Associated Press

