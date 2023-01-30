2 foreign skiers hit by Japan avalanche found, presumed dead

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese rescuers have found two foreign men who were hit by an avalanche while backcountry skiing. The two were found without vital signs in a famous ski resort in central Japan. Police are waiting until the men’s identities are confirmed before confirming their deaths. Nagano Prefectural police said Monday that the two men were among five foreign skiers who were caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura where the group was backcountry skiing. Police declined to disclose the skiers’ nationalities, which they were still verifying. Media reports say one was American and another Austrian. An avalanche warning was issued for the area Sunday following heavy snow last week.

