Chinese e-retailer JD.com leaving Thailand, Indonesia

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. is pulling out of Indonesia and Thailand amid intense competition in Southeast Asia. Announcements on the two websites said JD.com will stop taking orders Feb. 15 in both countries and shut down the following month. The company gave no reason for the closures, but e-commerce vendors in Southeast Asia have been squeezed by intense competition, including from JD.com’s Chinese rival, Alibaba Group.

