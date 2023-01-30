EU watchdog seeks powers, funds for lawmaker probe body

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly says that a European Parliament body supervising anti-lobbying and lawmakers’ conduct rules must be given the power and money to launch independent investigations. Monday’s call by the EU’s independent watchdog monitoring administrative shortfalls comes amid a major corruption scandal. O’Reilly says “diligent and independent oversight and enforcement of existing ethics rules is critical.” Currently, the parliament’s code of conduct is overseen by a five-member committee working under President Roberta Metsola. Belgian prosecutors have charged four people with corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organisation for allegedly taking money from Qatari and Moroccan officials.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.