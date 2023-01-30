France doesn’t rule out sending warplanes to Ukraine

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron says that France doesn’t exclude sending fighter jets to Ukraine. But he laid out multiple conditions Monday before taking such a significant step. France has sent Ukraine air-defense systems, rocket launcher units, cannons and other military equipment and has pledged to send armored surveillance and combat vehicles. Asked at a news conference if France is considering sending warplanes, Macron said “nothing is excluded” as long as that wouldn’t escalate tensions or weaken France’s armed forces. He also said the warplanes shouldn’t be used to touch Russian soil. Macron was meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who said sending warplanes would be a “very big step.”

