Shooters in central California killings of 6 still at large

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Two weeks after shooters brazenly killed a teen mother, her 10-month-old baby and four other members of her household, the suspects remain at large and authorities have provided no motive for the attack in a central California farming community. No new details emerged during the Tulare County sheriff’s news conference on Monday. There have been no descriptions of the shooters, or any information about what prompted the violence or whether anyone at the house was targeted specifically. The Jan. 16 shooting happened in a central California community of about 3,000 residents in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley. It was the first of three mass killings in California this month.

