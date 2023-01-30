Tiger on the loose in South Africa successfully captured

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African animal welfare officials have successfully sedated and captured a tiger that was spotted roaming a residential area to the east of the capital Johannesburg. Guards monitoring security cameras on an office building in the Johannesburg suburb of Edenvale say they spotted the big cat early Monday and took part in its capture during which officials used darts containing sedative. Residents meanwhile were warned to remain alert and keep all their animals indoors. It is the second incident of a tiger on the loose in South Africa in as many weeks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.