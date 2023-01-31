Case against ex-detective tossed due to prosecutor’s conduct

NEW YORK (AP) — A perjury case against a former New York City narcotics detective has been thrown out mid-trial after prosecutors acknowledged failing to turn over evidence as required to his defense. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office also said Tuesday that it was demoting the prosecutor who handled the case against Joseph Franco. Because of the charges, hundreds of drug cases he’d worked were dismissed in the last few years because prosecutors disavowed them. Defense lawyer Howard Tanner says in statements to local media that Franco never did anything wrong during his decorated 20-year police career. But the lawyer asks how Franco can get his reputation back.

