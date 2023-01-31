Michigan moves for early slot for 2024 presidential primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House voted along party lines Tuesday to move the state’s primary to the fourth week of February to match an early presidential primary plan approved by a Democratic National Committee panel last month. Michigan would become the fifth state to hold its primary under the new plan, which leaders say will give it an increased voice in national politics. House Republicans argued that the move could cost nearly the state party nearly all of their delegates in 2024 after the Republican National Committee already set their early primary calendar that does not include Michigan. The legislation now heads to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk and will not take immediate effect, leaving questions about how it will be implemented in 2024.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.