New California DA to re-examine Bay Area police shootings

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The new district attorney for California’s Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area says she’ll re-investigate eight police shootings and custody deaths, including two killings of unarmed men by the same Oakland police officer. Pamela Price, who was elected last November on a justice reform platform, says a new Public Accountability Unit will look into whether to file criminal charges in two 15-year-old shootings of unarmed men by Oakland Officer Hector Jimenez and the April 2021 death of Mario Gonzalez, who was pinned to the ground by three Oakland officers for several minutes. The previous DA declined to file criminal charges in those cases. Four other deadly shootings and a jail suicide also will be re-examined.

