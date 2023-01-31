Thai police apologize for Taiwan actress’s alleged extortion

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s police commissioner has apologized after seven officers were placed under investigation for allegedly extorting money from a Taiwanese actress who was visiting Bangkok on a holiday. Actress Charlene An said on social media that she was traveling in a taxi with friends after a night out in the Thai capital when they were stopped and searched at a checkpoint. She said she was threatened with a criminal charge for having an e-cigarette and later paid $820 before they were able to leave. Seven police officers who were at the checkpoint were transferred to inactive positions while the investigation is ongoing. The police commissioner said he apologizes to the victims if there was any wrongdoing.

