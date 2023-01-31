Vermont lawmakers mull bills to protect abortion providers

Vermont lawmakers are taking testimony on a pair of bills that aim to protect health care workers who provide abortions and gender-affirming health care in Vermont from legal and disciplinary action from states that limit or ban those practices. The bills were introduced seven months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as states have either taken steps to restrict or protect access to reproduction and gender-affirming care. They aim to protect providers of such health care from criminal liability and professional discipline, among other related protections. Seven states have enacted similar so-called abortion shield laws, with three of them covering gender affirming care.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.