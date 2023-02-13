Maersk sues Evergreen over 2021 blocking of Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company has sued a rival shipping line in a Danish court, seeking compensation for ship delays that resulted from the blocking of the Suez Canal by a hulking vessel two years ago. The Panama-flagged vessel Ever Given operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., ran aground in March 2021, blocking the global waterway for nearly a week. The enormous vessel was released in a massive salvage operation. In an email to The Associated Press, shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it filed a claim against Evergreen Marine and the vessel’s Japanese owner and technical manager in the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court in Copenhagen, Denmark.

