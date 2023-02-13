Poetic politician: Maine governor’s skills include verse

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor is a politician — and a poet. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills was just elected to her second term, and she’s built a reputation as a pragmatic politician. But in her younger days, her inner poet emerged when she dropped out of college and headed to San Francisco for the Summer of Love in 1967. Decades later, Mills remains convinced that poetry and the arts are essential to being well rounded and understanding the world. Several of her poems have been published, but that’s not why she writes verse. She said, “Poetry and reading are a way of learning the world and opening our eyes and ears to what other people are experiencing.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.