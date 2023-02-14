Court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has lost a bid to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit accusing the network of spreading lies that a voting-technology company helped “steal” the 2020 election from then-U.S. President Donald Trump. A mid-level New York appeals court ruled Tuesday against the network. The company, Smartmatic, says its products played a valid and small role in the election. Smartmatic is hailing the court ruling as a step toward holding Fox News accountable for amplifying unsupported and damaging claims from Trump’s lawyers. The network says it’s confident it will ultimately be vindicated. It’s casting the case as an attempt to chill journalism.

