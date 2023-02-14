Hazardous spill shuts down traffic outside Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a collision involving a commercial tanker truck caused a hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, prompting state troopers to shut down traffic on the freeway. Agency spokesman Raul Garcia said liquid nitric acid was leaking after the tanker rolled over in the Tuesday afternoon accident on the interstate between Rita and Kolb Roads. Garcia referred to the accident as an “injury collision,” but did not provide details, including whether another vehicle was involved and who, if anyone, was injured. There were no reports of anyone being hospitalized because of exposure to the hazardous substance.

