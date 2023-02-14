Man hurt in NYC bike path attack says he wanted death too

NEW YORK (AP) — A Belgium man whose wife lost her legs in a terrorist attack on a New York City bike path that killed eight people five years ago says he contemplated suicide after he had largely recovered from his physical wounds. Aristide Melissas testified in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to aid the government’s quest to win a death sentence for Sayfullo Saipov. Saipov was convicted in late January of charges in the Oct. 31, 2017, attack. He drove a rental truck on a lower Manhattan bike path along the Hudson River at high speed. Afterward, he boasted that he had hoped to kill more people.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.