New Mexico State fires coach in wake of hazing allegations

New Mexico State has fired basketball coach Greg Heiar in the wake of hazing allegations on the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season. Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the firing, saying hazing has no place on the New Mexico State campus, and that those found responsible would be held accountable. Arvizu said decisions about the rest of the coaching staff will be made after further investigation. An Aggies player told campus police that three teammates ganged up on him and attacked him. The police report includes allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

