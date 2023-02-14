NYC Mayor Adams gets split decision in battle against rats

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has scored a split decision with a hearing officer dismissing one summons while upholding another issued by a city inspector citing him for not doing enough to keep rodents at bay from his Brooklyn townhouse. Noting the thousands of dollars Adams has invested in addressing his rat problems, the hearing officer on Tuesday credited the mayor for taking “credible” steps to control the rat population at his rental property. Through his spokesman, the mayor says he’s “grateful” one of the summonses was dismissed and said he was considering his options for the other.

