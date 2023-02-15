Alaska carbon plan: Boost state coffers without cutting oil

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling for the state to build off its oil and gas expertise to tap into the developing industry of carbon storage as a way to generate new revenue without curtailing the extraction industries that underpin Alaska’s economy. His plans seek to capitalize on carbon markets in two ways — through underground storage in places like the Cook Inlet and by creating projects that would generate credits a company could buy to offset emissions they produce. Alaska has a front-row seat to climate change, and some environmentalists question how meaningful an impact carbon markets will have on efforts to address climate change.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.