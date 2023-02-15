El Salvador extends special powers in fight against gangs
By MARCOS ALEMÁN
Associated Press
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s congress approved President Nayib Bukele’s request to extend the period of special powers for another month, meaning the country will go at least a full year with some fundamental rights suspended in fight against gangs. Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro said the state of exception would continue until the last gang member is captured. The Legislative Assembly voted 67 in favor to six opposed. Eight lawmakers abstained and three did not attend. After a surge in gang violence in March 2022, in which 62 people were killed in a single day across the country, Bukele requested the special powers to pursue the gangs.