EU seeks new Russia sanctions package, targets Iran’s drones

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is considering a new set of sanctions totaling 11 billion euros to against Russia and also some third countries providing vital equipment that Moscow uses to boost its troops on the battlegrounds in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the package under consideration by the EU’s 27 member countries specifically seeks to deprive Russia of military goods it needs and cannot get anywhere else. It includes proposals to subject seven Iranian entities to sanctions to try to prevent Russia from using Iranian drones to hit Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. The proposals center on additional electronic weapons components for equipment such as drones, missiles, helicopters and thermal cameras.

