Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:34 AM

Harsh cold forecast for parts of Arizona, New Mexico. Nevada

KTVZ

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm warning was in effect through Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, with the National Weather Service forecasting bitter cold conditions. Stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona were closed Wednesday, along with all schools in the Flagstaff Unified district, after about a foot (30 centimeters) of snow fell overnight. The Weather Service says cold daytime temperatures with frigid overnight wind chills dropping into the teens below zero were expected through Friday in all of northern and eastern Arizona. In New Mexico, meteorologists said near blizzard conditions were possible across the northeast portion of the state before the storm system exited.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content