Harsh cold forecast for parts of Arizona, New Mexico. Nevada

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm warning was in effect through Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, with the National Weather Service forecasting bitter cold conditions. Stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona were closed Wednesday, along with all schools in the Flagstaff Unified district, after about a foot (30 centimeters) of snow fell overnight. The Weather Service says cold daytime temperatures with frigid overnight wind chills dropping into the teens below zero were expected through Friday in all of northern and eastern Arizona. In New Mexico, meteorologists said near blizzard conditions were possible across the northeast portion of the state before the storm system exited.

