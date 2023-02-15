Minnesota to host 1st World Cup XC ski event in US since ’01

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Minnesota will host a World Cup cross country ski event next February, giving the Americans a rare home-course advantage. This will mark the first World Cup event the U.S. has hosted in the sport since 2001. The races will be held inside a park in Minneapolis. Originally, a World Cup stop in Minnesota was scheduled to take place in March 2020. But just days before the races were to take place the event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three-time Olympic cross-country skiing medalist Jessie Diggins is from Minnesota and can’t wait to show off the state.

