Slap fighting safety subject of athletic commission meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Athletic Commission is scheduled to discuss potential rules changes for UFC-backed slap fighting competitions during its monthly meeting. The commission in October unanimously approved sanctioning slap fighting. Unarmed combatants take turns forcefully slapping each other in this new sport. The NAC approved in November UFC President Dana White’s license to promote the Power Slap League. UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell assured the commission that safety was the highest priority.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.