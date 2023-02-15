Slap fighting safety subject of athletic commission meeting
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Athletic Commission is scheduled to discuss potential rules changes for UFC-backed slap fighting competitions during its monthly meeting. The commission in October unanimously approved sanctioning slap fighting. Unarmed combatants take turns forcefully slapping each other in this new sport. The NAC approved in November UFC President Dana White’s license to promote the Power Slap League. UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell assured the commission that safety was the highest priority.