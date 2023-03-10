Loyalty and affection is threatened in ‘A Spy Among Friends’

NEW YORK (AP) — A main character in “A Spy Among Friends” is one of the Soviet Union’s most notorious double agents. But you don’t need to know anything about him — or really about spying in general — to enjoy the series. The six-part, 12-hour MGM+ story starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce dramatizes the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The latter became a notorious British defector. But it’s the personal betrayal that the creators hope to explore, not stolen microfilm or dead drops. The series drops Sunday.

