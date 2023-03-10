Wife sues over meteorologist’s death in NC helicopter crash

The family of a meteorologist killed in a North Carolina helicopter crash is suing a maintenance facility and the company that owned and operated the aircraft. The complaint filed in Mecklenburg County Court claims the helicopter was running on contaminated fuel, which can lead to engine failure, and that the pilot bungled safety procedures. The lawsuit argues the company that owned and operated the helicopter is liable for negligence. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in November after the helicopter crashed. Meyers worked for WBTV, a Charlotte-area news channel. Police officials have praised Tayag for steering the crash landing away from a highway, saving lives.

