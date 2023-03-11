WV House OKs transgender care ban mental health exemption

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican supermajority House of Delegates swiftly OK’d a proposal to add mental health exemptions to a bill that would ban certain health care for transgender youth. The change was approved during the last day of the body’s 60-day legislative session Saturday. The chamber approved changes made by the state Senate late Friday that would allow some transgender youth to continue receiving medical interventions, including hormone therapy, if they are at risk of self harm or suicide. The bill now heads back to the Senate for final approval, which it is likely to receive Saturday before heading to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice. The Republican governor has not taken a public stance on the measure.

