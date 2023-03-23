Former Man United goalkeeper Ben Foster signs for Wrexham

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has come out of retirement to sign for Wrexham. The Welsh soccer team is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The 39-year-old Foster last played for Watford before stepping away from the game last year. He signed a deal until the end of the season. Foster had a loan spell at the club in 2005. The team currently plays in the fifth tier of English soccer. Wrexham has gained global recognition since being taken over by Reynolds and McElhenney and featuring in a television series that streams worldwide.

