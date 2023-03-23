New deep-sea worm named after Trinidad & Tobago scientist

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A new species of deep-sea worm that lives in extreme hot and cold environments on the ocean floor has been named after a marine scientist from Trinidad and Tobago. Behold the Judiworm. Its official name is Lamellibrachia judigobini, after university professor Judith Gobin. The University of the West Indies said in a statement Wednesday that the new species was collected during exploratory missions from 2012 to 2014. The worm lives near hydrothermal vents and cold seeps across the Gulf of Mexico and around Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago at depths up to more than 10,800 feet (3,300 meters).

