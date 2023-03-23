North Korea simulates nuclear attacks with drone, missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday its latest cruise missile launches this week were part of nuclear attack simulations that also included a test of a purported underwater nuclear attack drone. Leader Kim Jong Un vowed to make his rivals “plunge into despair.” North Korea has stepped up its weapons demonstrations this month in a tit-for-tat response to the United States’ expanding military exercises with ally South Korea aimed at countering the North’s growing nuclear threat. The allies completed an 11-day drill that included their biggest field training in years on Thursday, but North Korea is expected to continue its weapons tests as the United States reportedly plans to send an aircraft carrier in coming days for another round of joint drills with the South.

