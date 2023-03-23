Police chief fires officer, releases video of shooting death

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia police officer has been fired after fatally shooting a shoplifting suspect last month after a foot chase at a busy shopping mall. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced the dismissal Thursday and released body camera footage showing the Feb. 22 shooting of Timothy McCree Johnson outside Tysons Corner Center. Davis said the two officers who chased Johnson used their weapons. The one who shot the fatal round was fired, and the other remains on restricted duty during the investigation. A lawyer for the fired officer says the shooting was justified because the officer saw Johnson reaching for his waistband. A lawyer for Johnson’s family characterizes the shooting as an execution, saying that justice will be sought.

