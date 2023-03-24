Hong Kong traffic accident leaves some 70 people injured

HONG KONG (AP) — Four passenger buses and a truck have collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel and about 70 people were injured, including children. Most of the injuries were minor. The accident occurred after midday on Friday near a tunnel entrance on Tseung Kwan O Road in Lam Tin, a residential area in Kowloon. Police said some 60 people sustained light injuries and around nine others suffered more serious injuries. It was unclear what caused the accident. Scores of firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Several people lay on stretchers and at least one passenger was seen being helped out of a vehicle.

