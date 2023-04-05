US flies nuclear-capable bombers amid tensions with N. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has flown nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Korean Peninsula again in a show of strength against North Korea amid concerns that the North might conduct a nuclear test. South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the long-range bombers took part in joint aerial drills with U.S. and South Korean fighter jets over the Korean Peninsula. It was the first deployment of B-52 bombers to the peninsula in a month. The South Korean and U.S. militaries have been expanding their combined military drills in response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

