Maine city reopens arena to hundreds of asylum seekers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Hundreds of asylum seekers have filed into a basketball arena in Portland as Maine’s largest city deals with a months-long surge in immigration that has taxed its already limited housing market. It’s the second time in recent years that Portland has repurposed the Portland Exposition Building to serve migrants. The floor of the arena was lined with cots on Monday as families carried in bags of clothes, food and personal possessions. Communities around the country have been dealing with growing numbers of asylum seekers, and pending rule changes could mean more are coming.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.