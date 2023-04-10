Man gets life sentence for killing of Georgia whistleblower

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican citizen has been sentenced to life in a U.S. prison for killing a man who reported him and his brother to authorities for cheating migrant workers out of millions of dollars. A federal judge in Georgia sentenced 46-year-old Juan Rangel-Rubio on Monday, six months after a U.S. District Court jury convicted him of conspiring to kill a witness and other criminal counts. Prosecutors say Rangel-Rubio and his brother recruited migrant workers living in the U.S. illegally to work for a tree-trimming business in southeast Georgia, then routed more than $3.5 million of the workers’ earnings to their own accounts. Employee Eliud Montoya filed a complaint with the federal government, and was fatally shot in 2017. Prosecutors say Rangel-Rubio pulled the trigger.

