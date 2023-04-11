Fire causes evacuation order in Indiana city near Ohio line

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — People are being urge to evacuate if they live near of a large industrial fire in Richmond, Indiana, a city near the Ohio border. Wayne County emergency officials put out the order Tuesday. Anyone outside the half-mile radius who lives downwind of the fire should keep windows closed and pets inside. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow describes it as a “serious, large-scale fire.” Indiana State Police say the fire is at the former Hoffco factory. No injuries were reported. Bethesda Worship Center, about two miles west of the fire, offered temporary shelter for people forced out of their homes,

