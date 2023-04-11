In Colorado River talks, still no agreement about water cuts

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Biden administration has evaluated how seven Western states that are reliant on the dwindling water supply from the Colorado River could dramatically cut their water use in the basin. An analysis released Tuesday considers forced cuts either based on an existing water priority system or proportionally. The first option is more beneficial to California and some tribes with high priority rights. Other states that rely on the river are likely to prefer the second option. The U.S. Interior Department isn’t yet taking a stance on which alternative is best.

By KEN RITTER and SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press

