Law will end time limit on Maryland child sex abuse lawsuits

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A bill signed by Gov. Wes Moore will end Maryland’s statute of limitations for when lawsuits can be filed against institutions for child sexual abuse. The governor signed the bill Tuesday, less than a week after a state report revealed the scope of abuse spanning 80 years and accused church leaders of decades of coverups. Under current law, people in Maryland who say they were sexually abused as children can’t sue after they reach the age of 38. The governor says “there is no statute of limitations on the hurt that endures for decades after someone is assaulted.”

