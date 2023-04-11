Lawsuit seeks to uphold closing California’s last nuke plant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An environmental group is suing to block efforts to extend federal operating licenses for California’s last nuclear power plant. A complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court by Friends of the Earth asks the court to prohibit operator Pacific Gas & Electric from sidestepping a 2016 agreement among environmentalists, plant workers and the utility to close the Diablo Canyon reactors by 2025. The state last year opened the way for PG&E to seek a longer operating run. The company intends to apply to extend the plant’s operating life by the end of this year.

