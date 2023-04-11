Proud Boys had ‘no objective’ on Jan. 6, defendant testifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former leader in the Proud Boys has taken the witness stand to fight seditious conspiracy and other serious charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, telling jurors the group had “no objective” that day. Zachary Rehl, a chapter leader from Philadelphia, testified Tuesday in the high-stakes trial. He is charged along with former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and three others of a plot to forcibly stop the transfer of power from President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden. One other Proud Boy is expected to testify as the trial draws to a close, but Tarrio is not.

