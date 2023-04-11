Tim Scott to unveil 2024 White House exploratory committee
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is taking the next official step toward a bid for president in 2024. The Republican is set to announce the formation of an exploratory committee, according to a person familiar with his plans. In an email to supporters, Scott teased that he would be making a “major announcement” on Fox News on Wednesday. Scott has been developing the infrastructure to accompany a bid for the White House. If he enters the field, Scott will join another South Carolinian, former Gov. Nikki Haley, as well as former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and “anti-woke” biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.