Tribes want US protection for areas next to the Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (AP) — Tribal leaders in Arizona say they hope to persuade the Biden administration to create protections for areas adjacent to the Grand Canyon, which they consider sacred. They said Tuesday they’re looking to build on the momentum of President Joe Biden’s recent designation of a national monument in neighboring Nevada. They want to see him use his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to make the designation. Their announcement comes days before Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Nevada, home to Avi Kwa Ame, a newly designated monument on a desert mountain that some Native Americans consider sacred.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.