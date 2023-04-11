Woman charged after flight diverted to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman is facing federal charges after she allegedly created a disturbance that forced a fight to be diverted to Kansas City. Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Chloe DaSilva is charged with interfering with a flight attendant. DaSilva was a passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Friday. Court documents say passengers told investigators that DaSilva, whose hometown was not available, became abusive toward a flight attendant and threatened to kill him. She was eventually was restrained with zip ties. The pilot told investigators he decided to divert the plane to Kansas City International Airport out of concern for the passengers’ safety.