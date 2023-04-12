German officials seize cooked bats near Belgian border

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say German officials seized cooked bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish after police stopped a van that had entered the country from Belgium. Federal police said a patrol on Monday stopped the vehicle at a highway exit on the edge of the border city of Aachen, and found the bats under the fish. They called in a vet, who ordered the bats and fish confiscated. Police seized the van, which was uninsured. They said Wednesday that the 31-year-old driver, an Ivorian citizen, faced a criminal complaint for traffic offenses and unauthorized entry because he entered the country without papers and a driving license.

