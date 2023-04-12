Pope evokes cold-war replay, says leaders should avoid arms

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has evoked memories of the 1960s Cold War and urged world leaders to use reason, not weapons. At his Wednesday audience in St. Peter’s Square, Francis noted that this week marks the 60th anniversary of a Cold War-era encyclical by Pope John XXIII. The “Pacem in Terris” encyclical was issued several months after the Cuban missile crisis, which saw the world gripped by fears of nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union. Francis said his predecessor’s message, which encouraged peace efforts, “is very current today” and he encouraged world leaders to read the 60-year-old document. Francis also lamented the war in Ukraine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.