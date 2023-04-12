Volcano spews ash cloud for 2nd day on Russia’s Kamchatka

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive volcanic eruption is spewing out ash for a second day on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, throwing clouds of dust high into the sky and blanketing wide areas. Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early Tuesday, spewing dust over 500 kilometers (more than 300 miles) northwest and engulfing several villages in gray volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years. Scientists said that the eruption continued Wednesday, sending clouds of dust 10 kilometers (more than 6 miles) into the sky.

